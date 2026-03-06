Britney Spears arrested for DUI, representative calls it 'inexcusable'

Pop icon Britney Spears (44) was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) on Wednesday night (local time) in Ventura County, California . The California Highway Patrol confirmed that she was "driving erratically at a high rate of speed... showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests." Following the incident, her representative called it completely "inexcusable."

Statement Cade Hudson said Spears will comply with the law Cade Hudson, Spears's representative, said in a statement to Page Six, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life." Hudson added, "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Family support Her sons will be spending time with her Hudson further revealed that Spears's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, will be spending time with her following the incident. He said, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being." The singer was released from custody on Thursday morning (local time).

Advertisement