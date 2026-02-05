'Lucky to be alive': Britney Spears on family treatment

Pop icon Britney Spears has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her family, admitting that she feels "lucky to be alive" after their treatment. The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) to share her thoughts on family connections and feelings of isolation. She wrote, "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone."

Family treatment 'We can forgive as people but...' Spears continued, "For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out... they were wrong." "We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!" The singer added that she feels "incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."

Accountability 'They will never take responsibility for what they did' Spears went on to question the accountability of her family members. She wrote, "Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did." The postscript of her message revealed that she had enjoyed a cheesecake with a neighbor but hadn't danced in a month due to having broken her toe twice.

