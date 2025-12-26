Brooklyn Beckham blocks parents on Instagram amid family feud Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham has blocked his parents, Victoria and David, on Instagram, adding to ongoing family drama.

The tension reportedly began when Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, picked a Valentino wedding dress instead of one designed by Victoria.

Things got worse after Victoria "liked" one of Brooklyn's posts, which brought in a flood of fan attention he didn't want.