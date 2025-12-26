Next Article
Brooklyn Beckham blocks parents on Instagram amid family feud
Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham has blocked his parents, Victoria and David, on Instagram, adding to ongoing family drama.
The tension reportedly began when Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, picked a Valentino wedding dress instead of one designed by Victoria.
Things got worse after Victoria "liked" one of Brooklyn's posts, which brought in a flood of fan attention he didn't want.
Family rift grows ahead of the holidays
With Christmas coming up, blocking his parents and siblings has made things even more awkward for the Beckhams.
Rumors that David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn were cleared up by their youngest son Cruz, who explained they actually "woke up blocked."
Skipping big family moments—like David's 50th birthday—hasn't helped patch things up either.