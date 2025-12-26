'Daayra' has completed filming

Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' filming wrapped

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:04 pm Dec 26, 202502:04 pm

What's the story

The filming of Daayra, the upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, has been completed. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film will now enter post-production before its planned release in 2026, according to a press release.