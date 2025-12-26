Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' filming wrapped
What's the story
The filming of Daayra, the upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, has been completed. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film will now enter post-production before its planned release in 2026, according to a press release.
Plot details
'Daayra' explores societal reactions to a disturbing act
Daayra is an investigative crime thriller exploring how a "single disturbing act" sparks opposing reactions, dividing society. The film reportedly doesn't provide easy answers or seek common narratives but encourages deeper thought and truthful facts. It hopes to raise questions that will linger long after the story unfolds.
Career milestone
Gulzar's 3rd collaboration with Junglee Pictures
Daayra marks Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Talvar and Raazi. Both films were critically acclaimed. As per Sacnilk, Talvar, featuring Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, made ₹47.2 crore, while Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, earned ₹195 crore worldwide. Gulzar's last directorial, Sam Bahadur, came out in 2023.