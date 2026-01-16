BTS announces the official name of their comeback album

After an almost four-year hiatus, K-pop sensation BTS is set to return with their fifth studio album. BigHit Music announced the official name of the album as Arirang on Thursday. The title pays homage to a traditional Korean folk song of the same name. The company also revealed that pre-orders for the album start on Friday (January 16) at 11:00am KST (7:30am IST). The album will be released on March 20, 2026.

Album details 'Arirang' to feature 14 tracks Arirang will consist of 14 tracks, with physical albums shipping on the same day as the release. The album will be available in various formats, including standard physical editions, Weverse-exclusive versions, digital copies, and multiple vinyl releases. Fans can pre-order through online and offline music retailers worldwide. Along with the album announcement, BTS revealed a 79-date world tour beginning April 9 in South Korea. Their last studio album was Map of the Soul: 7 (February 2020).

Cultural impact 'Arirang' folk song and its significance The title Arirang comes from Korea's famous folk song, which symbolizes homecoming and resilience. According to UNESCO, "Arirang is a famous Korean folk song tradition passed down orally over generations." The melody often repeats the refrain: "Arirang, arirang, arariyo, Over the Arirang hill you go." BTS had performed a medley of the song at KCON 2016 in France.

