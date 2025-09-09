Next Article
Buddy Valastro offers to make Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's wedding cake
Less than two weeks after Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce got engaged on August 26, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro jumped in with a sweet offer—he posted on Instagram, tagging the couple and saying, "You know who to call if you need a wedding cake."
He even shared an old photo of Swift with him and his daughter from her 2011 Speak Now tour days.
Engagement post is now 1 of the most-liked ever
Valastro isn't alone: Martha Stewart and Foreigner also playfully offered their talents for the big day.
Fans are loving it—Swift's engagement post has racked up over 36 million likes, making it one of Instagram's most-liked ever.
Kelce called life with Swift "fun" and "exciting." According to a source, the couple are just enjoying being engaged for now.