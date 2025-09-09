Buddy Valastro offers to make Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's wedding cake Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Less than two weeks after Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce got engaged on August 26, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro jumped in with a sweet offer—he posted on Instagram, tagging the couple and saying, "You know who to call if you need a wedding cake."

He even shared an old photo of Swift with him and his daughter from her 2011 Speak Now tour days.