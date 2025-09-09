Next Article
'The Chair Company': Tim Robinson's new series on HBO
Tim Robinson, the mind behind "I Think You Should Leave," is switching things up with his new comedy series, "The Chair Company."
Landing on HBO from October 12 to November 30, the eight-episode show follows Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, who finds himself caught up in a workplace conspiracy after an awkward mishap.
Cast and crew of the upcoming show
This time, Robinson steps away from sketch comedy and dives into a story-driven mix of comedy and mystery.
The cast lineup includes Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips.
Co-created with Zach Kanin and produced by Adam McKay's team, the series promises plenty of Robinson's signature weirdness—just in a whole new format.