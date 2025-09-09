SPE's India strategy: Focus on digital, TV, sports amid challenges Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) remains committed to investing in India, which now brings in almost 10% of its global revenue and profit.

Even though growth has had its ups and downs, SPE sees India as a key market and is focusing on growing its TV, sports, and digital businesses.

After the Zee merger didn't work out in 2024, SPE is now looking at new ways to expand—both by building from within and pursuing inorganic growth.