SPE's India strategy: Focus on digital, TV, sports amid challenges
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) remains committed to investing in India, which now brings in almost 10% of its global revenue and profit.
Even though growth has had its ups and downs, SPE sees India as a key market and is focusing on growing its TV, sports, and digital businesses.
After the Zee merger didn't work out in 2024, SPE is now looking at new ways to expand—both by building from within and pursuing inorganic growth.
SPE's Indian arm still holds strong despite some bumps
SPE's Indian arm (Culver Max Entertainment) still holds strong despite some bumps: for FY2024, profits dropped 19% to ₹839 crore and revenue slipped 3%, but subscription revenue grew by 7%.
On the digital side, Sony Entertainment Television's YouTube channel remains a top hit.
Plus, with new leadership from Gaurav Banerjee (ex-Star India), there's fresh focus on both traditional TV and digital content to keep up with what viewers want today.