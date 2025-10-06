'Bugonia' trailer: Emma Stone's character is neither human nor alien
A new trailer for Bugonia is here, and it's got major "are they or aren't they" vibes.
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Emma Stone as a CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, convinced she's actually an alien out to destroy Earth.
The trailer leans into suspense with music from Chappell Roan and tense, repetitive interrogations.
Trailer amps up paranoia and uncertainty
The trailer features Plemons forcing Stone to say what he wants to hear—while she keeps denying it.
It all plays into themes of belief, truth, and needing validation when nothing feels certain.
The back-and-forth really amps up the paranoia.
Film is based on a South Korean movie
Bugonia is written by Will Tracy and based on the 2003 South Korean movie Save the Green Planet.
Catch it in select theaters starting October 24, 2025, with a wider release on October 31.
Besides Stone and Plemons, Aidan Delbis also joins the cast.