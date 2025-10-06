'Bugonia' trailer: Emma Stone's character is neither human nor alien Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

A new trailer for Bugonia is here, and it's got major "are they or aren't they" vibes.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Emma Stone as a CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, convinced she's actually an alien out to destroy Earth.

The trailer leans into suspense with music from Chappell Roan and tense, repetitive interrogations.