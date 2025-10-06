Next Article
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce they're expecting 2nd child
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, just announced they're having their second child.
The couple shared the happy news on Instagram from snowy Switzerland, posting a cute photo of Bharti holding her baby bump while Haarsh stood behind her, smiling lovingly.
Bharti's caption and recent family vlog
Bharti captioned the post, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon," sparking tons of love from friends and celebs.
Married since 2017, they welcomed their first child Laksh in April 2022 and often share funny family moments online.
In a recent vlog, Bharti joked about expanding the family—and Haarsh playfully said he wants "five babies!"