Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce they're expecting 2nd child

Bharti's caption and recent family vlog

Bharti captioned the post, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon," sparking tons of love from friends and celebs.

Married since 2017, they welcomed their first child Laksh in April 2022 and often share funny family moments online.

In a recent vlog, Bharti joked about expanding the family—and Haarsh playfully said he wants "five babies!"