Next Article
Bhojpuri actor Meraj arrested in rape, assault case
Entertainment
Bhojpuri actor and influencer Mani Meraj (aka Ramdi Miraj Alam) was arrested by Ghaziabad Police in Patna following a complaint from a 28-year-old woman.
She accused him of rape and assault, leading to his transfer to Ghaziabad on transit demand.
Details of the complaint
According to the complaint, Meraj used a false identity to exploit her over three years—starting with drugging and rape, followed by promises of marriage and a secret wedding.
She also accused him of forcing her to eat beef, giving her abortion pills, pressuring her to convert religions, and stated that when she discovered his other relationships, his family threatened to kill her.
Police confirmed he's been booked under multiple serious charges.