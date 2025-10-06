'Telling Shanaya her film was shelved was tough': Shashank
Director Shashank Khaitan opened up about the tough moment he had to tell Shanaya Kapoor her debut film, Bedhadak, was shelved.
The movie—meant to launch her under Dharma Productions—got stuck due to COVID-19, budget issues, and travel problems.
Khaitan shared with Bollywood Hungama that it's always disappointing but sometimes unavoidable.
Khaitan on how he broke the news to Kapoor
Khaitan explained, "You always feel disappointed, but you also know the reasons why they didn't get made."
He said it's better to be honest early, so that actors like Kapoor can pursue other opportunities.
He admitted these situations are just part of how the industry works.
Kapoor's upcoming films after 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'
Even after this setback, Shanaya hasn't slowed down. She made her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey.
Next up: Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, hitting screens on February 14, 2026.