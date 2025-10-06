Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda involved in minor car accident, no injuries reported
Entertainment
Actor Vijay Deverakonda was involved in a minor car accident near Undavalli in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwala district this week.
A Bolero unexpectedly took a right turn and was struck from behind by Deverakonda's Lexus while he was inside.
Footage from scene shows how sudden it all was
Thankfully, Deverakonda wasn't injured and walked away just fine.
Footage from the scene shows how sudden it all was, but confirms it was only a minor crash.
Fans can breathe easy knowing their favorite star is okay!