Prince Harry's charity ends polo fundraisers, reveals shocking financials
Sentebale—the charity Prince Harry co-founded back in 2006—is ending its famous polo fundraising events.
These matches used to bring in nearly a fifth of the group's donations, but high costs and shaky finances pushed the team to rethink how they raise money.
Sentebale is shutting its London office
Sentebale is tightening its belt after losing $136,000 in donations over the last year and a half (ending October 2025).
They're shutting their pricey London office and aiming to cut $1.3 million from their annual spending.
Trustee Iain Rawlinson admitted that leaning on big donors hid some real financial weak spots.
They've already locked down 70% of funding goals for 2026
Even with these cuts, Sentebale has already locked down over 70% of its funding goals for 2026 and keeps helping 78,000 children in Lesotho and Botswana.
The charity has restructured—retaining over 90% of staff while reducing the cost base by 25% but keeping all programs running—and brought in new US partnerships with $5 million pledged over five years.
Plus, after a review, UK regulators found no major issues tied to Harry during this shakeup.