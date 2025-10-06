Prince Harry's charity ends polo fundraisers, reveals shocking financials

Sentebale is tightening its belt after losing $136,000 in donations over the last year and a half (ending October 2025). They're shutting their pricey London office and aiming to cut $1.3 million from their annual spending. Trustee Iain Rawlinson admitted that leaning on big donors hid some real financial weak spots.

Even with these cuts, Sentebale has already locked down over 70% of its funding goals for 2026 and keeps helping 78,000 children in Lesotho and Botswana.

The charity has restructured—retaining over 90% of staff while reducing the cost base by 25% but keeping all programs running—and brought in new US partnerships with $5 million pledged over five years.

Plus, after a review, UK regulators found no major issues tied to Harry during this shakeup.