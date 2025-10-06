Next Article
Madras HC allows Ravi Mohan to use 'Bro Code' title
Entertainment
Ravi Mohan just got the green light from the Madras High Court to use "Bro Code" as the title for his new movie, despite a legal spat with Indobevs—the company behind a drink of the same name.
For now, Indobevs can't make threats of copyright infringement against Mohan's film, so his project is safe—at least for the next three weeks.
Meanwhile, Mohan is busy with his upcoming projects
Indobevs objected to the movie title because they have a pending trademark on their beverage. In response, Mohan asked for court protection so he could move ahead with production and marketing.
On top of all this legal drama, Mohan is busy making his debut as producer-director with "An Ordinary Man," starring Yogi Babu, and also leads in "Bro Code" alongside SJ Suryah—so it's a big moment in his career.