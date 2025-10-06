Madras HC allows Ravi Mohan to use 'Bro Code' title Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

Ravi Mohan just got the green light from the Madras High Court to use "Bro Code" as the title for his new movie, despite a legal spat with Indobevs—the company behind a drink of the same name.

For now, Indobevs can't make threats of copyright infringement against Mohan's film, so his project is safe—at least for the next three weeks.