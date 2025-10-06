Next Article
Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir debuts with Hansal Mehta production
Entertainment
Vir Hirani, son of director Rajkumar Hirani, is stepping into Bollywood with a romantic drama produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films.
The movie will be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery—known for his acclaimed Malayalam films—and this marks his first Hindi project.
AR Rahman on board
Filming kicks off in February 2026, and AR Rahman will handle the music.
Vir, who trained at RADA, is also set to appear in the web series Pritam Pedro.
Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's Gandhi series recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, adding to his busy slate.