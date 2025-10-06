Prasoon Joshi to receive Kishore Kumar Samman for 2024

Joshi's achievements and significance of the award

Joshi isn't just a songwriter; he's won two National Film Awards and three Filmfares for his lyrics, chairs India's film certification board, and holds a Padma Shri.

The Kishore Kumar Samman is a big deal—it comes with ₹5 lakh and has gone to icons like Gulzar and Amitabh Bachchan.

For anyone who loves Indian cinema or music, this is recognition worth knowing about.