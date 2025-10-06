Next Article
Prasoon Joshi to receive Kishore Kumar Samman for 2024
Prasoon Joshi—the lyricist behind some of Bollywood's most memorable songs—is set to receive the Kishore Kumar Samman for 2024.
The award ceremony will be held on October 14, 2025, in Khandwa, the hometown of music legend Kishore Kumar.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will present the honor, with celebrations kicking off a day earlier with local music performances.
Joshi's achievements and significance of the award
Joshi isn't just a songwriter; he's won two National Film Awards and three Filmfares for his lyrics, chairs India's film certification board, and holds a Padma Shri.
The Kishore Kumar Samman is a big deal—it comes with ₹5 lakh and has gone to icons like Gulzar and Amitabh Bachchan.
For anyone who loves Indian cinema or music, this is recognition worth knowing about.