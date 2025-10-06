'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Haritha Harish evicted; Flora, Rithu safe

Highlights of Harish's journey

In a twist no one saw coming, Velamuri was saved at the last minute and Harish had to leave. The episode featured highlights from Harish's journey—showing his energy during tasks and heated arguments with contestants.

During his exit chat with Nagarjuna, Harish called out Bharani, Emmanuel, and Demon Pavan for not being real, but praised Srija, Kalyan, and Tanuja for being genuine.

His departure has definitely turned up the heat on strategy among those still competing this season.