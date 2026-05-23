Cage leads 'Spider-Noir' set in 1930s New York on MGM+
Entertainment
Get ready for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a retired vigilante pulled back into action in gritty 1930s New York.
The series lands on MGM+ in the US on May 25 and streams worldwide on Prime Video from May 27, 2026.
Bradbeer directs 'Spider-Noir' b/w or color
You can watch Spider-Noir in either black-and-white or color, giving it that classic noir vibe.
Alongside Cage, the cast features Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Brendan Gleeson, and Jack Huston.
With Harry Bradbeer directing and the Spider-Verse team producing, expect a fresh, darker twist on Marvel's universe.