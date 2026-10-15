Can Rajkummar's 'Prahaar' take on Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli'?

The top three cities contributing to the advance bookings of Prahaar are National Capital Region (NCR) (₹27.24L), Mumbai (₹14.56L), and Pune (₹5.49L).

The evening shows are filling up the fastest with an occupancy rate of 8% across 415 shows, while morning shows are comparatively slower at 7% across 488 shows.

Despite these impressive figures, only one show has sold out completely, and five are filling fast.