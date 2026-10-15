Can Rajkummar's 'Prahaar' take on Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli'?
What's the story
The Hindi film Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹97.71L through advance bookings for its opening day (Friday, October 16). The Rajkummar Rao starrer has sold over 32,000 tickets across more than 2,300 shows in 142 cities. The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top contributor with an impressive ₹27.24L in advance bookings, accounting for 28% of the total gross revenue.
State-wise breakdown
Contributor breakdown for 'Prahaar's advance bookings
Following NCR, Maharashtra and Gujarat were the next biggest contributors to Prahaar's advance bookings.
Delhi accounted for ₹27.24L (28% of the gross), while Maharashtra contributed ₹23L.
Other states that contributed significantly include Gujarat (₹8.82L), Punjab (₹6.89L), Rajasthan (₹5.42L), Uttar Pradesh (₹5.14L), Karnataka (₹3.6L), West Bengal (₹3.59L), Madhya Pradesh (₹3.53L), and Chhattisgarh (₹1.76L).
City-wise distribution
City-wise advance booking report
The top three cities contributing to the advance bookings of Prahaar are National Capital Region (NCR) (₹27.24L), Mumbai (₹14.56L), and Pune (₹5.49L).
The evening shows are filling up the fastest with an occupancy rate of 8% across 415 shows, while morning shows are comparatively slower at 7% across 488 shows.
Despite these impressive figures, only one show has sold out completely, and five are filling fast.
Total revenue
'Prahaar' marks a strong start at the box office
Across all five days on sale, Prahaar has reportedly earned a total of ₹2.78cr in advance bookings from 88,838 tickets sold across 6,631 shows.
The opening day alone accounts for 35% of the total revenue.
It will be clashing with Yami Gautam Dhar's festive release, Nayyi Navelli. This one has raked in over ₹1.5cr for its first day. Word-of-mouth and reviews will determine the winner.