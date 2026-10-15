Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹1.5cr in advance

On the first day, Nayyi Navelli is set to screen across 3,337 shows in 627 cinemas across 177 cities with an average occupancy of around 7%.

The film has already sold 51,592 tickets and witnessed three houseful shows.

Delhi leads among the top states for Nayyi Navelli's advance booking with ₹40.11 lakh (27% of the gross), followed by Maharashtra at ₹31.1 lakh and Gujarat at ₹13.3 lakh.