Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹1.5cr in advance
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film Nayyi Navelli has reportedly raked in ₹4.35 crore through advance bookings across six show dates. The first day (Friday) alone contributed a significant ₹1.5 crore to this total without block seats, according to a report by Sacnilk. The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top region for ticket sales, accounting for 27% of the gross revenue at ₹40.11 lakh.
Box office breakdown
'Nayyi Navelli' to screen across 3,337 shows on Day 1
On the first day, Nayyi Navelli is set to screen across 3,337 shows in 627 cinemas across 177 cities with an average occupancy of around 7%.
The film has already sold 51,592 tickets and witnessed three houseful shows.
Delhi leads among the top states for Nayyi Navelli's advance booking with ₹40.11 lakh (27% of the gross), followed by Maharashtra at ₹31.1 lakh and Gujarat at ₹13.3 lakh.
City-wise revenue
Fastest-filling shows and top cities for advance booking
The top city for Nayyi Navelli's advance booking is the National Capital Region (NCR) with ₹40.11 lakh (27% of the gross), followed by Mumbai at ₹19.72 lakh and Pune at ₹7.3 lakh.
The film's night shows are filling up the fastest with a 7% occupancy across 1,182 shows, while morning shows are slower at 7% across 718 shows.
Language distribution
Breakdown of advance ticket sales in numbers
The Hindi 2D version of Nayyi Navelli accounts for 100% of the gross on its first day, generating ₹1.5 crore from 3,337 shows.
The average ticket price stands at ₹257, with around 52,000 tickets sold.
Notably, there are no premium-format (IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, EPIQ) shows currently available for Nayyi Navelli.
It releases on Friday.