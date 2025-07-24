Next Article
Celebi fights back after Delhi HC supports revocation of security clearance
Turkish ground handling company Celebi is fighting back after the Delhi High Court supported the government's move to revoke its security clearance, citing national security concerns.
Celebi says it wasn't given a fair chance to explain its side before the decision was made and feels due process was skipped.
Celebi hopes to get another chance
While Celebi appeals, the Bombay High Court has cleared the way for Mumbai airport (run by Adani Group) to pick a new ground handling partner—ending a legal pause that had held up their tender process.
The government's main concern: intelligence reports linking Turkey (Celebi's home country) with support for Pakistan.
For now, Celebi is hoping a higher court will give it another shot.