'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp pauses cancer treatment after severe side effects
Teddi Mellencamp, known from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is hitting pause on her stage 4 cancer treatment after intense side effects left her exhausted and struggling with daily life.
Even though her scans showed some tumor shrinkage, the toll on her body was too much to keep going right now.
Teddi shared on her podcast that her doctor confirmed immunotherapy was causing these rough symptoms. She's now taking steroids to help recover, hoping for some relief after a year-long fight since first being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022.
On top of health challenges, she and her estranged husband recently dealt with a burglary attempt at home—but he's stayed supportive through it all.