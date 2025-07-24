Next Article
'South Park' uses deepfake animation to mock Donald Trump
South Park is back with its 27th season, which kicked off Wednesday night on Comedy Central.
The premiere episode, "Sermon on the Mount," uses deepfake animation to poke fun at Donald Trump and his headline-making lawsuits.
Focus on Trump's fictional $5B lawsuit
The show takes aim at Trump's fictional $5 billion lawsuit against the town of South Park, plus his run-ins with Canada and NPR.
South Park keeps up its signature mix of sharp satire and wild tech—deepfakes aren't new for them.
New episodes air 1st on Comedy Central
New episodes air first on Comedy Central, then stream the next day on Paramount+.
Thanks to a massive $1.5 billion deal, fans can expect 50 new episodes over five years—and all past seasons are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ too.