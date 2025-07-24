'Pudhupettai' returns to theaters on July 26—details here Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Pudhupettai, the gritty 2006 gangster drama starring Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan, is making a big-screen comeback across Tamil Nadu on July 26, 2025—this time fully remastered in 4K.

The film tells the story of Kokki Kumar's rise from slum life to underworld power.

Though it didn't win over crowds at first, it's now a cult favorite for its raw storytelling and iconic music.