'Pudhupettai' returns to theaters on July 26—details here
Pudhupettai, the gritty 2006 gangster drama starring Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan, is making a big-screen comeback across Tamil Nadu on July 26, 2025—this time fully remastered in 4K.
The film tells the story of Kokki Kumar's rise from slum life to underworld power.
Though it didn't win over crowds at first, it's now a cult favorite for its raw storytelling and iconic music.
'No digital or physical release'
This re-release is all about the theater experience—restored visuals, upgraded sound, and no digital or physical release announced yet.
So if you want to catch Pudhupettai in its new glory, you'll need to head to your local cinema.
Bold narrative style, unforgettable soundtrack
Pudhupettai stands out for its bold narrative style and unforgettable soundtrack by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Even years later, tracks like "Oru Naalil Vaazhkai" still hit home for fans.
For many, Selvaraghavan's direction set a new standard for urban stories in Tamil cinema.