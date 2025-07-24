Next Article
'Lilo & Stitch' sequel: Chris Sanders writing script
Disney is making a sequel to its live-action "Lilo & Stitch," and Chris Sanders—the co-creator behind the original animated film—is back to write the script.
He won't be directing this time, though, since he's busy with DreamWorks's "Wild Robot" sequel.
The new film's director hasn't been announced yet.
The original film's story and its legacy
The first "Lilo & Stitch" movie (from 2002) was a huge hit thanks to its heartwarming story about Lilo and her alien friend Stitch, mixing laughs with real family feels.
It even inspired more movies and a TV series—so there's plenty of love for this universe already.