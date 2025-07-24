Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' leaks online on release
Pawan Kalyan's big comeback film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hit theaters on July 24—but was quickly leaked on torrent sites like Movierulz and Filmyzilla.
Even with piracy making the rounds, trade buzz says the movie could still pull in around ₹30 crore on its first day, especially in the Telugu states.
Could earn ₹30 crore on 1st day
Set in the 17th century, the story follows Kalyan as Veera Mallu, an outlaw taking on the Mughals to recover the Koh-I-Noor diamond.
Bobby Deol is part of the cast, and Nidhhi Agerwal is also featured.
Made with a massive ₹250 crore budget, it's got a grand scale and star power—though early reviews praise performances more than execution.
Despite mixed feedback and piracy hurdles, fans are turning up for this much-hyped release.