Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' leaks online on release

Could earn ₹30 crore on 1st day

Set in the 17th century, the story follows Kalyan as Veera Mallu, an outlaw taking on the Mughals to recover the Koh-I-Noor diamond.

Bobby Deol is part of the cast, and Nidhhi Agerwal is also featured.

Made with a massive ₹250 crore budget, it's got a grand scale and star power—though early reviews praise performances more than execution.

Despite mixed feedback and piracy hurdles, fans are turning up for this much-hyped release.