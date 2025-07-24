Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' tickets get price hike in AP

Deverakonda back to promote 'Kingdom'

Deverakonda is back promoting the film after recovering from dengue, appearing in a chat alongside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action flick set during the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict, with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev also starring and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Producer Naga Vamsi has even hinted that a sequel could be on the way, while Deverakonda already has more projects lined up with directors Rahul Sankrityan and Ravi Kiran Kola.