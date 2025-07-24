Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' tickets get price hike in AP
Heads up if you're planning to catch Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom in Andhra Pradesh—ticket prices are going up.
For the first 10 days, single-screen tickets will cost ₹50 more and multiplex seats get a ₹75 bump, thanks to a new government order.
This move follows similar hikes for recent big releases.
Deverakonda back to promote 'Kingdom'
Deverakonda is back promoting the film after recovering from dengue, appearing in a chat alongside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action flick set during the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict, with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev also starring and music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Producer Naga Vamsi has even hinted that a sequel could be on the way, while Deverakonda already has more projects lined up with directors Rahul Sankrityan and Ravi Kiran Kola.