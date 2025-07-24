'Very close...': Siddhant Chaturvedi on losing Laila Majnu to Avinash

At just 22, Siddhant tried hard to fit the part—the team wanted someone older than Triptii's character. He grew a beard and shot a special portfolio in Pune, but despite all that effort, he was still considered too young for the role.

'Laila Majnu' didn't do well at 1st

Laila Majnu didn't do well at first but found new life online and during a 2024 re-release—making four times its original revenue.

It also kicked off Triptii Dimri's big career; she later starred in Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Fun twist: Siddhant and Triptii will finally act together in Dhadak 2, hitting screens August 1, 2025.