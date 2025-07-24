'Coolie' isn't part of my cinematic universe, says Lokesh Kanagaraj

'Rajini jumped in after hearing half the script...'

Kanagaraj shared that he believes every film is shaped around its lead star.

He's open to working with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan someday, but for now, "Coolie" belongs to Rajini.

Fun fact: Rajinikanth jumped on board after hearing just half the script—a real show of trust in Kanagaraj's vision.

This lets Kanagaraj try something new outside his usual LCU style.