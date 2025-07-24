'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' opens to decent numbers—should you watch?

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited period drama "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is already making waves. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Sathyaraj. It hit theaters on Friday across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

'HHVM' expected to land between ₹15-20 crore on day 1 On day one, the movie pulled in ₹12.35 crore just from morning and afternoon shows; with evening screenings included, the total is expected to land between ₹15-20 crore.

Telugu version led with 54.7% occupancy (peaking at 63.5% in the morning), while dubbed versions saw lower turnout (around 10-14%).

The film was fueled by impressive pre-release business—thanks to big visuals and elaborate sets.

Will 'HHVM' have a sequel? Originally planned as a single film, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will now have a sequel called "Part 2 - Battlefield," depending on box office results and Kalyan's schedule.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister have confirmed that fans can look forward to more if this one does well.