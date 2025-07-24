'Have to be your biggest cheerleader...': Vaani Kapoor on nepotism
Vaani Kapoor, who broke into Bollywood with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, just got real about what it's like to make it without industry connections.
Chatting on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube show, she shared, "You have to be your biggest cheerleader in this industry. Especially when you are an outsider and don't have a support system."
'Don't have uncles, aunties...'
Even after starring in hits like War, Vaani admits that finding her place hasn't been easy.
"You don't have uncles and aunties and chachas and chachis who care for us and root for us," she said, highlighting how tough networking can be when you're on your own.
YRF was my family, says Vaani
Vaani credits Yash Raj Films as her anchor in the industry—"They were my family"—and says she was spared from negative experiences like the casting couch.
She also thanked casting director Shanoo Sharma for helping convince her family to let her chase acting professionally.