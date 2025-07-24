'Have to be your biggest cheerleader...': Vaani Kapoor on nepotism Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Vaani Kapoor, who broke into Bollywood with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, just got real about what it's like to make it without industry connections.

Chatting on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube show, she shared, "You have to be your biggest cheerleader in this industry. Especially when you are an outsider and don't have a support system."