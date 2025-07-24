Next Article
Juhi Parmar on hosting 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki': I'm a mediator
Juhi Parmar is back on TV, hosting "Kahaani Har Ghar Ki." The show dives into real stories from women about their everyday struggles at home.
Parmar says she's not just a host this time—she wants to be "a listener, a mediator, a comforting presence."
Show focuses on real stories from women
The focus is on empathy and support, giving women a safe space to share what they're going through.
Parmar hopes the show will inspire and guide viewers beyond just social media.
I've been attending workshops on behavior and psychology: Parmar
To connect better with participants, Parmar has been attending workshops on behavior and psychology.
With her past hosting experience, she feels ready for this new chapter: "Once an anchor, always an anchor."