Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project's 10th edition
What's the story
The 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project will be headlined by music maestro Himesh Reshammiya. He will perform a medley of his biggest hits at the festival. Other artists set to grace the stage include Babul Supriyo, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan, Euphoria Band, Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade, and Abhay Jodhpurkar. The much-awaited event will take place at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on October 24, 2026.
Artist's statement
Reshammiya is excited for the event
Reshammiya expressed his excitement for the upcoming performance, saying, "I'm really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project."
"It's a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I'm looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia."
Family affair
Anu Malik on his performance
Anu Malik, another veteran of the Indian music industry, also expressed his excitement for the event.
He said, "Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya, and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment."
"We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all."