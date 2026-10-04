Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project's 10th edition

Anu Malik, another veteran of the Indian music industry, also expressed his excitement for the event.

He said, "Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya, and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment."

"We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all."