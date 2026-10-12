'My dream project': Sohum Shah celebrates 8 years of 'Tumbbad'
What's the story
On the eighth anniversary of Tumbbad's release, actor-producer Sohum Shah has shared insights into the making of this cult horror film. The movie, which was released in 2018, has since established itself as a unique entry in Indian cinema with its atmospheric storytelling and exploration of greed and ambition. For Shah, Tumbbad was not just another film but a dream project that took six years to complete.
Career impact
Devoted 6 years to 'Tumbbad': Shah recalls
Shah revealed that he had to stay deeply connected to the psychology of his character, Vinayak Rao, for six years.
He told Bollywood Hungama, "Tumbbad is an extremely important film in my career and has always been my dream project."
"I devoted six long years of my life to it, and that kind of commitment is rare."
"While some actors complete a film in a month or two and then move on from their characters, I had to stay connected."
Role preparation
Shah had to maintain his physique for 6 years
Shah also had to maintain the physicality required for Vinayak over such a long period, which was challenging.
He was working on other films like Talvar and Simran at the same time.
"Maintaining my physique throughout that period was also challenging, especially since I was working on other projects."
"Yet, it was crucial for me to remain rooted in Vinayak's psychology," he added.
Character portrayal
Here's how Shah prepared for the role
Shah's preparation also included working on his speech and diction. He added, "I had to work extensively on my diction to adapt to the Marathi-influenced tone required for the film."
"So, yeah, Tumbbad will always remain very close to my heart because I truly put my heart and soul into making it."
Eight years later, Shah still believes that playing Vinayak is one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.
Upcoming project
'Tumbbad 2' is in development
Shah is currently shooting for Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the film.
The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Despite the challenges, Shah remains committed to his character and the film's legacy.
"Vinayak is also an incredibly unique character. As actors, we rarely get the opportunity to play a role like this even once in our careers, let alone twice."
"I feel fortunate to have had this experience."