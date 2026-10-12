'My dream project': Sohum Shah celebrates 8 years of 'Tumbbad'

Shah revealed that he had to stay deeply connected to the psychology of his character, Vinayak Rao, for six years.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "Tumbbad is an extremely important film in my career and has always been my dream project."

"I devoted six long years of my life to it, and that kind of commitment is rare."

"While some actors complete a film in a month or two and then move on from their characters, I had to stay connected."