Chaitanya defends composer Pritam over 'Mashooqa' copying claims on Instagram Entertainment May 23, 2026

Singer Raghav Chaitanya is standing up for composer Pritam after critics accused their Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa of copying a 1993 Italian track.

On Instagram, Chaitanya called the claims "completely baseless," explaining that similarities in music can just happen and don't mean someone copied.

He emphasized Mashooqa is an original work and praised Pritam for his decades of creating memorable songs.