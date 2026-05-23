Chaitanya defends composer Pritam over 'Mashooqa' copying claims on Instagram
Entertainment
Singer Raghav Chaitanya is standing up for composer Pritam after critics accused their Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa of copying a 1993 Italian track.
On Instagram, Chaitanya called the claims "completely baseless," explaining that similarities in music can just happen and don't mean someone copied.
He emphasized Mashooqa is an original work and praised Pritam for his decades of creating memorable songs.
Chaitanya urges fans to hear 'Mashooqa'
Chaitanya urged fans to judge Mashooqa as a complete song instead of making snap comparisons.
He said calling creative coincidences plagiarism overlooks all the hard work behind the track.
Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, hits theaters June 19, 2026.