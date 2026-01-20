Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara...' screening turns chaotic as fans clash

The screening of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anil Ravipudi's latest film featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara , turned chaotic over the weekend. A video shared online shows fans clashing inside a theater after many allegedly entered without tickets, leading to arguments and physical fights over seating. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday at a theater in Andhra Pradesh.

Film's success 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' continues to dominate box office Despite the chaos, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been performing well at the box office. The film, which was released on January 12 around Sankranthi, has reportedly collected ₹232 crore worldwide so far, per Sacnilk. It features Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles and also includes a cameo by Venkatesh. The plot revolves around Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who attempts to protect his estranged wife and children in an effort to reunite with them.

Incident details 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' screening chaos: A closer look A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by a user named Pavani, who said she attended the Sunday afternoon show with her family after missing tickets for the morning show. Even though they had purchased multiple tickets, they were only able to find one seat because many fans had already rushed into the theater without tickets. After the interval, the situation spiraled out of control as more people flooded in and claimed seats, sparking heated arguments and scuffles.

Advertisement