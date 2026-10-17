Judge dismisses sex crime charges against Timothy Busfield

Busfield's attorneys claimed that the children had initially told police that Busfield didn't touch them inappropriately.

They accused the boys' parents of coaching their children to give incriminating statements after they lost lucrative roles on The Cleaning Lady, a TV show Busfield directed from 2022 to 2024.

In June, his lawyers officially requested the court to dismiss the indictment, alleging prosecutors were "willfully blind to the lack of evidence" and "invented...procedural hurdles" to prevent grand jurors from hearing witness testimony.