Judge dismisses sex crime charges against Timothy Busfield
What's the story
A New Mexico judge has dismissed an indictment against actor Timothy Busfield, known for his roles in The West Wing and Field of Dreams. The indictment had accused him of criminal sexual contact with a child. State District Judge Joseph Montano granted the defense's motion to dismiss the charges, citing prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury process.
Defense argument
Busfield's lawyers claimed children were coached to lie
Busfield's attorneys claimed that the children had initially told police that Busfield didn't touch them inappropriately.
They accused the boys' parents of coaching their children to give incriminating statements after they lost lucrative roles on The Cleaning Lady, a TV show Busfield directed from 2022 to 2024.
In June, his lawyers officially requested the court to dismiss the indictment, alleging prosecutors were "willfully blind to the lack of evidence" and "invented...procedural hurdles" to prevent grand jurors from hearing witness testimony.
Judicial ruling
Judge's ruling on the matter
In his ruling, Judge Montano wrote, "The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses."
"In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system."
Legal proceedings
Actor has always denied the allegations
The prosecution is currently reviewing the decision and has not yet decided whether to pursue another indictment.
The case against Busfield originated from allegations made by the parents of two twin boys who were let go from The Cleaning Lady.
They alleged that Busfield inappropriately touched their children on set in Albuquerque.
Busfield has consistently denied these allegations, calling them lies driven by revenge.