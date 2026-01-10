'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield accused of child sex abuse

Timothy Busfield (68), the Hollywood actor and director known for Field of Dreams and TV series such as The West Wing and Thirtysomething, is facing child sex abuse allegations in New Mexico . The Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Friday, charging him with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

Details Allegations emerged from 'The Cleaning Lady' set The allegations reportedly surfaced from the set of The Cleaning Lady, a FOX series where Busfield worked as a director, reported People. The investigation was initiated after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital alerted police about suspected sexual abuse in November 2024. The alleged victims are two 11-year-old siblings who were child actors on the show and met Busfield during filming.

Grooming allegations Busfield allegedly 'grew closer' to minors on set The children's parents told the police that Busfield "grew closer to the boys" during their time on The Cleaning Lady. They alleged that he asked their children to call him "Uncle Tim" and would tickle them on their stomachs and legs. Hospital staff who attended to the kids reportedly suggested that they had been groomed by Busfield, according to court documents obtained by KOAT.

Defense Busfield's response to allegations and internal investigation findings Busfield reportedly earlier told police that the parents were angry their sons had been replaced by a younger actor. He also claimed a female actor on the show told him the alleged victims' mother "wanted revenge." An internal investigation by Warner Bros. revealed that an individual claimed to have witnessed Busfield kissing a minor male on the face while he was getting a haircut in December 2024.