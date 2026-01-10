'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield accused of child sex abuse
What's the story
Timothy Busfield (68), the Hollywood actor and director known for Field of Dreams and TV series such as The West Wing and Thirtysomething, is facing child sex abuse allegations in New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Friday, charging him with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.
Details
Allegations emerged from 'The Cleaning Lady' set
The allegations reportedly surfaced from the set of The Cleaning Lady, a FOX series where Busfield worked as a director, reported People. The investigation was initiated after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital alerted police about suspected sexual abuse in November 2024. The alleged victims are two 11-year-old siblings who were child actors on the show and met Busfield during filming.
Grooming allegations
Busfield allegedly 'grew closer' to minors on set
The children's parents told the police that Busfield "grew closer to the boys" during their time on The Cleaning Lady. They alleged that he asked their children to call him "Uncle Tim" and would tickle them on their stomachs and legs. Hospital staff who attended to the kids reportedly suggested that they had been groomed by Busfield, according to court documents obtained by KOAT.
Defense
Busfield's response to allegations and internal investigation findings
Busfield reportedly earlier told police that the parents were angry their sons had been replaced by a younger actor. He also claimed a female actor on the show told him the alleged victims' mother "wanted revenge." An internal investigation by Warner Bros. revealed that an individual claimed to have witnessed Busfield kissing a minor male on the face while he was getting a haircut in December 2024.
Background
Busfield's career and personal life
Busfield has over 700 combined credits as an actor, producer, and director in TV and film, according to NYPost. He won an Emmy Award in 1991 for his role as Elliot Weston on the hit series Thirtysomething, which aired on ABC for four seasons from 1987 to 1991. Apart from this, Busfield is also known for his roles in Stripes, Sneakers, and Quiz Show. He is married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert.