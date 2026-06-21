Chase dies at 35, 'Lilo and Stitch' directors pay tribute Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Daveigh Chase, who brought Lilo to life in Disney's Lilo and Stitch, has died at 35 after struggles with addiction and homelessness.

Directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois honored her with a heartfelt post showing Lilo feeding Pudge the fish, a moment fans will recognize from the film.

It was their first public tribute since her passing.