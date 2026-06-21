Chase dies at 35, 'Lilo and Stitch' directors pay tribute
Entertainment
Daveigh Chase, who brought Lilo to life in Disney's Lilo and Stitch, has died at 35 after struggles with addiction and homelessness.
Directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois honored her with a heartfelt post showing Lilo feeding Pudge the fish, a moment fans will recognize from the film.
It was their first public tribute since her passing.
Chase's 'Lilo and Stitch' performance key
Chase's performance as Lilo was key to the movie's charm, with Sanders calling her a very, very difficult voice to cast.
She also played Samara in The Ring and appeared in HBO's Big Love.
Despite tough times later on, John Ryan remembered her as "the sweetest and brightest light."