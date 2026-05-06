Cher's Met Gala comeback in Burberry features Tilbury Pillow Talk
Entertainment
Cher just made a stylish comeback to the Met Gala after 10 years, rocking a black Burberry look with diamonds and classic black booties.
At 79, Cher was behind Charlotte Tilbury's makeup look, and her lip color was the new Pillow Talk Blush Balm Tint in Blushed Jam, a sheer blushed mulberry hue that adapts to your lips' pH for a custom flush.
Tolot highlights Tilbury Blush Balm Tint
makeup artist Francesca Tolot created Cher's glam using Tilbury favorites like Lip Cheat liner, Magic Cream, and Airbrush Flawless Foundation.
The real star was the new Blush Balm Tint, which comes in six shades and is getting lots of love for its creamy texture and long-lasting color, plus it nourishes lips while you wear it.