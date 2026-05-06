Cher's Met Gala comeback in Burberry features Tilbury Pillow Talk

Tolot highlights Tilbury Blush Balm Tint

makeup artist Francesca Tolot created Cher's glam using Tilbury favorites like Lip Cheat liner, Magic Cream, and Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

The real star was the new Blush Balm Tint, which comes in six shades and is getting lots of love for its creamy texture and long-lasting color, plus it nourishes lips while you wear it.