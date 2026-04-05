Chetak Screen Awards return Sunday across 31 categories 'Dhurandhar' leads

Best Film race: 'Dhurandhar' 'Chhaava' 'Haq'

It's a tight race for Best Film between Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Haq. Directors Raam Reddy and Aditya Dhar are up for Best Director, while acting nods go to Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Triptii Dimri, and Yami Gautam Dhar.

Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan, and Saurabh Dwivedi will host the show.

Catch all the action live from 8pm on YouTube, SonyLIV, or Sony Entertainment Television, plus fun red carpet moments with your favorite YouTube creators.