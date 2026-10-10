'Demise doesn't make...': Chinmayi Sripaada backs Tanushree amid Nana's death
What's the story
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has come out in support of actor Tanushree Dutta, who is facing backlash for her reaction to Nana Patekar's death. In an X post, Sripaada said, "Tanushree Dutta spoke up in 2018 (Raya Sarkar did before her in 2017...whom nobody listened to)." "A journalist and an assistant director...who were present on the 2008 film set publicly corroborated parts of her story...regarding the hostile environment...and the subsequent attack on her car after she walked out of the shoot."
Support extended
'If you were moved by Nana Patekar's work...'
Sripaada added, "Yet - she is supposed to be polite while the country sings paeans in praise of her harasser."
"If you were moved by Nana Patekar's work - your feeling is valid and so is the fact that she was harassed," she added.
"Demise doesn't make one an angel. Whether it is Birju Maharaj or Nana Patekar."
Twitter Post
See Sripaada's post here
Tanushree Dutta spoke up
in 2017 whom nobody listened to) in 2018 (Raya Sarkar didbefore her
Tanushree had an event to attend and the was not looking forward
to being asked about her harasser’sdeath.
A journalist and an assistant director who were present on the 2008
film… —2026 Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9,
Controversy sparked
Dutta called Patekar 'evil dead'
Dutta was en route to Lucknow for an event when news of Patekar's death broke.
When a reporter asked about it, she offered condolences to his family, but her description of him as the "evil dead" drew backlash on social media.
For the unversed, in 2008, she accused Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009).
He allegedly forced her to do intimate dance steps despite her refusal.
Case details
Allegations against Patekar and subsequent developments
The allegations resurfaced in 2018 as part of India's #MeToo movement, prompting Dutta to file a police complaint against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Rakesh Sarang, and producer Samee Siddiqui.
In 2019, Mumbai Police closed the case, filing a B-summary report that cited insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.
Meanwhile, Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home at the age of 75 on Thursday.