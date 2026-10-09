'Raavan doesn't become Ram...': Tanushree Dutta defends Nana Patekar comments

Dutta's posts about Patekar's death have been met with widespread criticism from social media users.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also condemned her statement, calling it "deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful."

AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in a statement, "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead,' is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it."