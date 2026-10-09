'Raavan doesn't become Ram...': Tanushree Dutta defends Nana Patekar comments
What's the story
Actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday in Goa due to a cardiac arrest. Following his demise, actor Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Patekar of sexual harassment years ago, called him "evil dead" without naming anyone, and also extended her condolences to the family. After her comment attracted widespread attention, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead and my life is hopefully on track for better things!"
Post defense
'Mere liye toh evil dead hi hai...'
Dutta later defended her statement, saying, "Mere liye toh evil dead hi hai. Main jis cheez se guzari hu pichle 5 saal se, main itna pareshaan hui hu."
"Aap mere perspective se dekhe. Jo victim raha hai, jo case chal raha hai, mujh par kitna pressure daala gaya mere case ko wapis lene ke liye. Mujhe laalach diya gaya, maine case wapis nahi liya."
In another video, the actor said in Hindi, "Raavan remains Raavan after death, doesn't become Ram."
Controversy
AICWA condemned Dutta's statement
Dutta's posts about Patekar's death have been met with widespread criticism from social media users.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also condemned her statement, calling it "deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful."
AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in a statement, "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead,' is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it."
#MeToo movement
The controversy during India's #MeToo movement
Dutta and Patekar were at the center of a major controversy during India's #MeToo movement in 2018. Dutta accused Patekar of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment while filming a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.
The incident allegedly occurred at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai.
However, Patekar denied these allegations.
Legal proceedings
Case was closed due to lack of evidence
Dutta filed a police complaint and approached the artists' association, but no action was taken. An FIR was registered against Patekar, who denied the allegations.
In 2019, the case was closed due to lack of evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court formally quashed the criminal proceedings against Patekar as the complaint had been filed after the stipulated time limit.
While some are supporting Dutta online, the 42-year-old has urged everyone to verify the truth before taking sides.