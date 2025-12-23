Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal join forces for 'Mega158'
For the first time ever, Telugu icon Chiranjeevi and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are reportedly teaming up in Bobby Kolli's new film, Mega158.
Announced on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, the film is said to be a gangster action flick with an intense emotional backdrop—its poster even teases a blood-soaked ax and the tagline "The Blade That Set the Bloody Benchmark."
Why does this matter?
This is a big moment for fans of both stars, bringing together two cinema legends from different industries. It's also director Bobby Kolli's second film with Chiranjeevi but his first with Mohanlal—making it a unique crossover event.
While rumors swirled about Malavika Mohanan joining the cast, she clarified she isn't involved (though she'd love to work with Chiranjeevi someday).
All eyes are now on what this powerhouse combo will deliver.