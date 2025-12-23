Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal join forces for 'Mega158'

Why does this matter?

This is a big moment for fans of both stars, bringing together two cinema legends from different industries. It's also director Bobby Kolli's second film with Chiranjeevi but his first with Mohanlal—making it a unique crossover event.

While rumors swirled about Malavika Mohanan joining the cast, she clarified she isn't involved (though she'd love to work with Chiranjeevi someday).

All eyes are now on what this powerhouse combo will deliver.