Why Gautami Kapoor was 'worried' while filming 'Bads of Bollywood'

Actor Gautami Kapoor, who recently appeared in the hit series The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has opened up about her initial apprehensions regarding the show's explicit content. Speaking to News18 Showsha, she admitted to feeling "worried" and "scared" while filming for the series. Despite her concerns, the show has become a career milestone for Kapoor.

Initial concerns 'I didn't know how it's going to translate...' Kapoor said, "It has broken all records. But when we were shooting for it, I was a little worried, scared, and apprehensive because the content was so explicit and out there." "I didn't know how it's going to translate once it's edited and put together." "When I was filming the scenes, I was like, 'What the hell is this?' It was one crazy ride," she added.

Director's vision Kapoor praised Aryan Khan and the show's script Kapoor also praised director Aryan Khan for his vision. She said, "But Aryan being Aryan was convinced that this is the way it should be done." "I was worried as to how everyone around me is going to react to the series." "But it has been received fantastically well. Both Aryan and the script were just phenomenal!"

Career highlight Kapoor's iconic scream in 'The Bads of Bollywood' Kapoor also spoke about the iconic scream she delivered in the series. She said, "Everywhere I go now, people keep talking about the show and the last scene and how they loved my scream." "It has become an iconic scream. But it was one scene I was the most worried about." "I kept thinking what my teenage kids and my parents were going to say."