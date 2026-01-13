It's ruling the box office

Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara...' opens big; earns ₹28.5cr on Day 1

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Jan 13, 202611:35 am

Chiranjeevi's latest action-comedy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, was released in theaters on Monday. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and opened to a bumper box office collection. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹28.5cr on its opening day at the box office. It also raked in ₹8.6cr through pre-sales, taking its total collection to ₹37.1cr!