Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara...' opens big; earns ₹28.5cr on Day 1
What's the story
Chiranjeevi's latest action-comedy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, was released in theaters on Monday. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and opened to a bumper box office collection. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹28.5cr on its opening day at the box office. It also raked in ₹8.6cr through pre-sales, taking its total collection to ₹37.1cr!
Cast details
'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' features star-studded cast
The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role as Shankara Vara Prasad. Venkatesh has an extended cameo as Venky Gowda, while Nayanthara plays Sasirekha. The supporting cast includes Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.
Critical reception
'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' doing well despite competition
The film has turned out to be a perfect festive entertainer released in time for Sankranthi. At a time when big-ticket films like Parasakthi and The Raja Saab aren't doing well, the Chiranjeevi starrer has emerged as the box office winner.