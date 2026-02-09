Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' OTT release date
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is dropping on ZEE5 from February 11.
The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, first hit theaters on January 12 and quickly became a box office favorite.
You can catch it in six languages—including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.
When and where to watch the film
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be available for streaming on ZEE5.
Box office collection of the film
The movie has been a major hit, earning over ₹211 crore in India and nearly ₹294 crore worldwide within its first month.
Even after the initial buzz faded a bit, it kept pulling crowds and added crores more week after week.