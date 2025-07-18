Next Article
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sells out IMAX tickets in an hour
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is already making waves—IMAX 70mm tickets sold out in just an hour.
Fans are hyped for this epic Greek adventure, with special early screenings on July 16 and the full release dropping between July 17-19, 2026.
First commercial film shot entirely on IMAX cameras
Major theaters like AMC Lincoln Square in New York and London's BFI Imax saw instant sellouts, and the excitement is global—from LA to Toronto.
Fun fact: The Odyssey is the first commercial movie shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, which makes it a pretty big deal for movie lovers.