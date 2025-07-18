Next Article
Mahima, Soni, Sikandar laud Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great'
Anupam Kher's film "Tanvi The Great" is getting a lot of love from Bollywood stars. After catching a special screening, Mahima Chaudhry called it a "must-watch" and cheered on the cast for their performances.
Soni Razdan and Sikandar Kher also shared how much they enjoyed the film, with Sikandar saying it even brought him to tears.
Here's the cast and crew
"Tanvi The Great" follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old autistic woman determined to join the Indian Army and fulfill her late father's dream.
The movie features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, plus Anupam Kher and Iain Glen in key roles.
It's being praised as a heartfelt story about determination and legacy.